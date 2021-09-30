At the Races: The other deadline today

Dannenfelser is the president of the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony List, which raised more than $61 million in the 2020 cycle along with its super PAC, Women Speak Out. She also served as national co-chair of the Pro-Life Voices for Trump coalition during the 2020 and 2016 campaigns.

Starting out: Dannenfelser was a high school senior in Greenville, N.C., in 1984 when she became an ardent supporter of “dark horse” GOP gubernatorial candidate Jim Martin, a Davidson College chemistry professor turned state legislator. “They couldn’t really find anybody to drive them around. … And so I was tapped,” she recalled. Dannenfelser said she spent entire days with Martin in her “completely destroyed” Mazda GLC, with all her college books in the back seat, listening to “Dream Weaver” on the eight-track player. “ I just found him engaging and thought, ‘Wow. This is a really smart, engaging person that I wish had a shot at winning,’” she said. “And as it turns out, he did win. It totally shocked everyone.” Dannenfelser had never known anyone else who ran for public office, she said. “And I thought, well, if this is politics, I’m all for it. Now, of course, he was not necessarily the model that I saw in subsequent years every single time.”

Most unforgettable campaign moment: “Hands down, it was the night Trump won,” she said. “It was an evolving unforgettableness because it was, of course, all through the night. … And we worked very hard for him, going door to door in our biggest turnout operation ever, which has since grown, but then it was our biggest. We put all the chips on the table, every single thing we could do, even though no one thought that he would prevail. And he did. We were at my office. On election night, we always have all these computer screens up. There’s a war room, there’s a bar, there’s food. … People would just keep coming back from the war room to the bar saying, ‘You’ve got to come in here and look at what’s happening.’ And I would be lying if I didn’t admit that one of the most rewarding parts of the night was seeing the very sad faces on the White House porch when it looked like he was going to win.”

Biggest campaign regret: SBA List endorsed North Carolina Republican Renee Ellmers in her 2010 race against Democratic incumbent Bob Etheridge. “For the Susan B. Anthony List, what she was, was the ideal,” Dannenfelser said. “A nurse, a really strong pro-life woman who knew how to campaign. … And in the beginning, it was great news. She promised, ‘I’m so courageous that I don’t care what anybody thinks. I’m going to lead from my heart and mind, no fear.’ And then, not long after, she completely threw the pro-life movement under the bus.” Ellmers infuriated some anti-abortion activists in 2015 when she helped stall a House bill that would have banned abortions after 20 weeks over concerns about exceptions for rape victims. “You couldn’t have betrayed the pro-life movement more than that,” Dannenfelser said. Ellmers ended up running against fellow GOP Rep. George Holding in 2016, when a redrawn congressional map put them in the same district. SBA List endorsed Holding, the first time that the group had ever backed a man over a woman opposed to abortion rights.

Unconventional wisdom: The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Dec. 1 in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a potential challenge to the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. “There is a potential revolution coming that’s going to upset politics in a foundational way,” Dannenfelser said. “If we win the Dobbs decision and Roe is overturned, or even just crippled, that means that there’s going to be a springtime of legislation passed all over the country and new priorities on a federal level that are ambitious, and that actually could go into law. … You’re going to have to figure out what you think, figure out if you think, ‘is it all abortions that should be allowed or that should be prevented? Or is it just after the first trimester.’ Whatever it is, candidates are going to have to really figure out, if they haven’t already, what they’re willing to go to the mat on, what they’re going to defend. I would not have said that any time other than now.”