Outside groups pump ads into key districts as House nears vote on $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

Democratic outside groups are investing big money this week on advertising aimed at potentially vulnerable House members as the party tries to rescue a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package facing internal divisions and multimillion-dollar attacks from Republican groups.

House Majority Forward, a nonprofit affiliated with the super PAC House Majority PAC, is spending $1.6 million on TV and digital ads in 18 battleground districts over the next two weeks to build support for Democratic incumbents and President Joe Biden’s priorities.

Many of the same districts have been targeted by Republican outside groups, such as American Action Network. AAN, which is affiliated with the GOP super PAC Congressional Leadership Fund, said last week that it would be spending $7.5 million in 24 potentially pivotal districts over the reconciliation package.

The ads come during a politically perilous week on Capitol Hill as Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer also seek support to fund the federal government beyond Thursday and to raise the nation’s debt limit.

The $3.5 trillion bill, a signature priority of the Biden administration, would include government assistance for child care, paid leave, free community college and programs to combat climate change, expand health insurance access and more. Democrats plan to pay for them with tax increases on wealthy individuals and corporations.