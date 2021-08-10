Months of back-and-forth negotiations, squabbles over pay-fors and Zoom calls culminated in a long-expected, much-delayed Senate vote Tuesday to pass a sweeping bipartisan infrastructure package.

The bill passed 69-30, a margin that demonstrated its popularity in the evenly divided chamber. All 50 Democrats voted for final passage, as did 19 Republicans. Mike Rounds, a South Dakota Republican, did not vote.

The legislation includes $550 billion in new spending and reauthorizes highway and water programs, among other provisions. It would inject federal cash into roads, bridges, water systems, broadband, rail and transit, among other things.

And, though Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg estimated it’s about two-thirds of what President Joe Biden requested when he proposed his infrastructure package in March, it still represents what he called “a generational investment” in infrastructure.

But despite stops and starts over policy issues as granular as transit formula funding, the hard part may just be beginning.