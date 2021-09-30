Business groups blast House GOP opposition to infrastructure bill

Some of the biggest lobbying interests on K Street with long-standing ties to the GOP reserved their toughest criticism Thursday for House Republicans who are mobilizing against an infrastructure bill that passed the Senate with bipartisan support.

Most attention on the bill’s fate has focused on House Democrats, who have their own problems passing the bill despite holding the majority because numerous members of the party’s progressive wing are withholding support until the chamber takes a vote on a broader $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.

Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, told reporters Thursday during a conference call that some House Republicans privately admit they’d like to support the infrastructure measure, but don’t want to cross their leadership or conservative outside groups.

“I think there are some unfortunate things going on, and I’m being generous with the term unfortunate,” Bradley said, adding that there was “a lot of misinformation about the bill.”

It’s certainly not the first time business interests have been at odds with Republican lawmakers. Though long seen as aligned on numerous policy matters, Republicans, fueled by the tea party wave of 2010, have taken stances against the Chamber and other business lobbies.