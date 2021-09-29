It was a good night for Republicans at the Congressional Baseball Game

After a year off, the ballplayers in the Congressional Baseball Game looked as sharp as ever, which is to say not very.

But to the well-lubricated partisan fans — Republicans down the first base line, Democrats along third — the action was as thrilling as any big league at-bat or late-night floor negotiation. For every dribbler into the outfield, for every dropped pop fly, and for every run scored off a wild throw, they shouted, they cheered and — naturally — they booed.

Republicans and Democrats squared off at the game Wednesday night, as they have nearly every year since 1909 (last year being the rare, pandemic-caused exception). The ticket sales, concessions and sponsors raised $1.2 million for a handful of local charities, including the Washington Literacy Center and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington.

This year’s matchup, delayed until late September due to COVID-19 and the Washington Nationals schedule, comes at a tense time on the Hill. Members of Congress took the night before the fiscal year’s end to play catch. Instead of passing laws, they chased passed balls.

As Nats staff prepped the field and opened the concourses for the game, both the House and Senate continued to hold votes. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, a late addition to the Republican squad not listed on the official roster, cast her vote on Robert T. Anderson’s nomination for Interior Department solicitor while wearing her red uniform.