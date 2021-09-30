Sen. Ted Cruz campaign finance lawsuit heads to Supreme Court

The Supreme Court announced Thursday it will decide a challenge to an obscure section of a campaign finance law from Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz — one that includes whether it matters if he “self-inflicted” a $10,000 harm during his 2018 run for Senate just so that he could file a lawsuit.

The Federal Election Commission asked the justices to review a June decision from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, which found that Section 304 of the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act unconstitutionally infringes on candidates’ free speech rights.

That section prohibits federal candidates who made personal campaign loans before the election from using more than $250,000 in post-election contributions to repay them. Experts say that ruling, if the Supreme Court upholds it, would give a boost to wealthier candidates who self-fund their campaigns.

Back in 2018, Cruz lent his campaign committee $260,000 the day before the general election, or $10,000 more than that law’s limit. After he won the election, Cruz filed the lawsuit that argued that Section 304 violated the First Amendment because it prevented him from paying himself back the final $10,000.

But the Justice Department, representing the FEC, told the Supreme Court in a filing that Cruz doesn’t have the right to bring the lawsuit in part because the Cruz committee had $2.2 million in pre-election funds and a 20-day post-election window to repay that $10,000 — and it could have “easily” done so.