Herschel Walker run for Senate in Georgia comes amid GOP concerns

Former football player Herschel Walker has filed paperwork to run for the GOP Senate nomination in Georgia, despite some Republican concerns that Walker’s candidacy could endanger the party’s chances of defeating Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock next year.

Republicans are concerned that Walker, who was urged to run by former President Donald Trump and is well known in the state from his time as football star at the University of Georgia, presents multiple problems as an untested candidate.

The Associated Press recently delved into Walker’s personal and business history, expanding on Walker’s 2008 book detailing his struggle with mental illness. The AP found that Walker threatened his ex-wife and overstated his chicken company’s success. The Atlanta Journal Constitution also reported on Monday that Walker’s wife was under investigation for possibly voting illegally in Georgia.

“If any Republican in Georgia told you they didn’t have concerns about his candidacy, they’d be lying to you. We all have concerns,” said Chip Lake, a GOP strategist in the state. Lake said Republicans are waiting to see how Walker campaigns and whether he is willing to answer tough questions about his past and his policy positions.

One Republican strategist involved in Senate races described Walker as “an opposition researcher’s dream.”