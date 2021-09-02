At the Races: September storms

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

The devastating floods and “spinning storms” that swept from Louisiana to the Northeast were as good a metaphor as any for what is about to hit the campaign world in the coming weeks.

Congressional committees are starting to hash out the details of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. In the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has pledged to take up the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill by Sept. 27. House passage of the Democratic measure to restore key provisions of the Voting Rights Act — along with a brewing showdown over abortion rights — has intensified pressure on Senate Democrats to scrap the filibuster. All of this is unfolding while lawmakers face an escalating battle over the debt ceiling.

Democrats have made it clear for months that all are high-priority measures they want to push through — largely without Republican consent — before the midterm elections, with the very real possibility that they will lose control of one or both chambers of Congress in 2022.

The battle for the House is about to become a lot more concrete, as states, finally armed with the census data they need to draw new district lines, start drawing congressional maps for 2022. Those maps will almost certainly prompt a string of retirements, campaign announcements and increased investments from outside groups and party committees in select districts as the battleground comes into focus for the first time this cycle.