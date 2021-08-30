Two groups pushing for action against climate change are launching a nearly $1 million ad campaign Tuesday that tries to use wildfires and extreme weather to persuade moderate voters to reject a handful of battleground Republicans in California and Florida.

The campaign from Climate Power and the League of Conservation Voters is aimed at a handful of House districts that flipped from Democrat to Republican in 2020. The messages, shared first with CQ Roll Call, target moderate voters who the groups think can be persuaded to flip the seats back.

“We know that the public is seeing the impact of the climate crisis here and now,” said Matt Gravatt, Climate Power’s managing director for campaigns and politics. “In these districts, they are seeing extreme heat, drought, wildfires. This is an issue that is front-of-mind. They are living through it every day.”

Climate Power is a strategic communications and paid media operation founded by the Center for American Progress Action Fund, League of Conservation Voters and Sierra Club.

The investment comes as Democrats are trying to line up public support for trillions of dollars in federal spending that they say will include the most significant climate action in the country’s history. Proposals to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions are in the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill and a package lawmakers will begin drafting next week to spend as much as $3.5 trillion on Biden priorities.