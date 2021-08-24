House adopts budget, greenlights reconciliation process

House Democrats on Tuesday adopted a budget resolution needed to unlock a filibuster-proof $3.5 trillion package of domestic spending and tax breaks and teed up a vote on a separate bipartisan infrastructure bill next month.

The 220-212 vote capped off an eventful 24 hours of negotiating between Democratic leaders and a group of 10 party moderates who had planned to vote against the budget unless the infrastructure vote came first. While they didn’t get that demand met, they did get leadership to agree to holding the infrastructure vote no later than Sept. 27, a few days before surface transportation authorizations are set to expire Oct. 1.

The budget was “deemed” adopted when the House adopted a rule setting debate parameters for the Senate-passed infrastructure bill and voting rights legislation. The rule also included language that ensures the infrastructure bill will be brought to the floor by Sept. 27.

The final rule the House adopted was the third iteration reported out of the Rules Committee during the flurry of negotiations. The chamber passed the voting rights measure later Tuesday before recessing until Sept. 20.

Leadership is hoping to have the reconciliation package, which committees have a Sept. 15 deadline to assemble, ready for floor action around the same time as the infrastructure bill with the goal of passing both by the end of September, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer told reporters on a press call Tuesday afternoon.