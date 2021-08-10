Another grim climate warning as Democrats reveal budget outline

Environmental advocates on Monday got their hands on two documents they’ve eagerly awaited: the latest United Nations climate report, which provided grim news about the status of a warming planet; and the blueprint for the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution, which they’ve been counting on to address the unfolding climate disaster.

It wasn’t clear from the budget documents, which gave Senate committees broad instructions for spending within their jurisdictions and a cap for total spending, how much would be allocated to climate programs. But almost every committee was instructed to include climate-focused programs in their spending proposals.

Meanwhile, the 4,000-page report from the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which noted the especially damaging contribution of methane emissions in warming the planet, provided a warning that Secretary-General António Guterres called a “code red for humanity.”

After their disappointment that the bipartisan infrastructure bill nearing a vote in the Senate did not include as much funding for reducing greenhouse gas emissions as the White House requested in its initial infrastructure proposal, climate advocates cited the IPCC report Monday in urging Congress to use the budget resolution to adequately fund such programs. The budget resolution is unlikely to pass without the support of all 50 Senate Democrats, some of whom have expressed opposition to its priorities.

“The IPCC Report shows unequivocally that we are experiencing the impacts of a hotter planet more acutely, now, than scientists had imagined even one decade ago,” said Josh Freed, senior vice president for the climate and energy program at Third Way, a centrist think tank.