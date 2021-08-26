At the Races: Are voters listening?

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

After a long two days back at the Capitol, House Democrats adopted a budget resolution that kicked off the process to draft a $3.5 trillion spending package and set up a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package, which has already passed the Senate. The House hasn’t passed the infrastructure bill yet, but that hasn’t stopped Democrats from campaigning on it.

“Next up is fighting to fix our aging infrastructure,” says the narrator in a new ad from House Majority Forward, the nonprofit arm of the Democratic super PAC House Majority PAC, aimed at bolstering Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood. The ad is part of a $2.5 million television and digital ad campaign spanning 23 districts, touting legislative accomplishments, including an expanded child tax credit. Senate Democrats are getting some air cover too. This week, Majority Forward, the nonprofit arm of Senate Majority PAC, reserved $1.4 million worth of airtime in Arizona, Nevada and New Hampshire, launching ads noting the senators’ work to lower prescription drug costs.

The new ads come as Republicans have gone on the offensive, targeting Democrats over rising prices and spending. Majority Forward’s ads aimed to counter prescription drug-related ads from the GOP group One Nation, which is tied to the Senate Leadership Fund. On Wednesday, the NRCC announced a new round of digital ads knocking 15 targeted House Democrats for rising prices.

The early ad wars are precursors to a battle over the economy in the 2022 midterms. But are voters even tuning in right now? Democratic pollster Celinda Lake told McClatchy that voters crucial to their coalition are checked out and they “feel everything is contentious, exhausting and divisive.” With plenty of partisan battles ahead when Congress returns next month, those feelings probably aren’t changing anytime soon.