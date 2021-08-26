A: Well, you know, that's why it's critically important to have federal oversight, because the way the lines are going to be drawn, the gerrymandering that's going to take place could, in fact, create a prospect where a lot of people don't have representation. And historically, they have shown us how they can draw lines to exclude people. … And so that, again, is unacceptable. … We must make, not just make a lot of noise, but be out in the street saying, look, this is an important issue. … Over 60 percent of Americans want to see … voter registration expanded, want to see this legislation, want to see the John Lewis bill passed. But yet, the senators, particularly on the Republican side, it doesn't seem to have reached them yet.

Q: I want to talk a little bit about your father and his legacy. What do you think your father would make of where we are today, as a country?

A: I think my father would be greatly disappointed in where we are as a nation. … He talked about the America that ought to be. … He talked about its greatness, and it could become great. But he never would have talked about something being great again, because no one knows when that period is. … But he’d also be tremendously … proud of the young people that have been demonstrating last year … after the tragic death of George Floyd. Every state in our nation there were demonstrations, and oftentimes those demonstrations were led by whites. Every state. … He’d be proud of Black Lives Matter, no matter what someone may say who does not understand. He’d be very disappointed in our nation trying to make “critical race theory” an issue by saying we're gonna vote that down. I mean, why would you vote against learning history? This is not making anyone a victim or reducing who someone is — it’s about learning. … Critical race theory, first of all, isn’t even taught at the primary or secondary level. Maybe some institutions, you know, talk about it. But by and large, it's not even taught. It's taught in law school; it was designed to be taught at another level, at a college or university. And yet you're going all over the country, creating these laws, really creating division, as opposed to promoting truths. I think my father would be very disappointed in where we are right this moment. But he would also still be hopeful.

Q: We saw iconic and landmark civil rights laws, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Voting Rights Act, the Fair Housing Act. They were legislative federal remedies, but they also were fueled by the activism on the ground. Is that what you hope for, with this coming together on this anniversary?

A: Yes, that is exactly what we hope for: that we are fueling the flames of justice, of righteousness. And we know that it is effective just because when Dad, in 1964, he had visited President [Lyndon] Johnson after the Civil Rights Act was signed, he said to the president, ‘We now need to get the Voting Rights Act.’ [Johnson] said, ‘I'm sorry, I just don't have political currency. I've run out of, I don't have anything to get it done.’ So Dad, in leaving the White House, when he left with his colleagues, said, ‘We're going to have to give the president some power.’ And of course, later on came Selma, led by John Lewis and Hosea Williams, across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. And then, eventually, it was a full march from Selma to Montgomery, and the president was able to sign the Voting Rights Act. ... We were in Washington ... almost three weeks ago now, meeting with senators and congresspersons on both sides of the aisle. And we were talking about getting this legislation done. And everyone said to us that you need to keep doing what you're doing. In fact, some of our own colleagues are paying attention because you've called for these demonstrations. So we know that demonstrations can be effective. And I also understand that a few good women and men bring about change. We are expecting and hoping for thousands across this country to come together on the 28th of August.