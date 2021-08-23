How Afghanistan will (and won’t) matter in 2022 midterms

ANALYSIS — No, the 2022 midterm elections will not be about Afghanistan, but that doesn’t mean the situation won’t matter.

While Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump contributed to the military morass, and there was close to bipartisan consensus that leaving Afghanistan was the right thing to do, there are very few people defending how President Joe Biden has handled the departure.

Right now the situation has to be considered a fiasco, but I’m not convinced Afghanistan will be a top issue next fall.

[Biden pledges to evacuate Afghan allies as chaos continues at Kabul airport]

While the news and pictures coming from Afghanistan are saturating the conversation now, it’s not sustainable as a top story. The attention spans of Americans are simply too short, particularly for events happening nearly 7,000 miles away from Washington, D.C., with relatively few Americans directly involved. Nearly eight months ago, hundreds of people invaded the U.S. Capitol building, and the story has a tough time staying in the headlines.