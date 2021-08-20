President Joe Biden committed Friday to evacuating Afghan military allies and other vulnerable Afghans alongside American citizens and green card holders amid mounting chaos in the nation now under the control of the Taliban.

In remarks on Friday, Biden defended his administration’s evacuation efforts, noting that 5,700 people were flown out of Kabul on Thursday. Biden also defended the U.S. effort to ensure that American citizens can leave the country safely. He said forces were considering “every opportunity and every means” to get U.S. citizens to the airport, and the Taliban is letting them through checkpoints.

“Let me be clear. Any American who wants to come home — we will get you home,” Biden said.

“We’re going to do everything, everything that we can to provide safe evacuation for Afghan allies, partners and Afghans who might be targeted because of their association with the United States,” Biden said.

The president said he hadn’t heard of issues getting American citizens or green card holders to the airport in Kabul, but he didn’t address reports that Afghans are having a similar problem, in part because driving to the airport would take them through Taliban checkpoints. Some Republicans in Congress have said some Americans are also struggling to make it to the airport.