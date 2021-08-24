Standoff by moderates highlights Democratic rift, but will it affect 2022?

Case, a longtime moderate, was unopposed in last year’s primary for the Honolulu-anchored seat. He went on to defeat Republican Ron Curtis by 44 points, as Biden was carrying the deep-blue district by 29 points. Clinton won the district by 33 points in 2016. Case, who previously represented Hawaii’s 2nd District, had $188,000 in his campaign account on June 30.

Jim Costa, California’s 16th District

In California, candidates of all parties run on the same primary ballot and the two top vote-getters go on to the general election. In 2020, Costa finished first in the all-party primary, beating back a spirited challenge from the left from Fresno City Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria, who placed third. He then comfortably won a ninth term in November, defeating Republican Kevin Cookingham by 19 points while Biden was carrying the Central Valley district by 20 points. Four years earlier, the district’s voters backed Hillary Clinton by 22 points. Costa, who has had close races in previous midterm elections, is on the NRCC’s 2022 target list. He had $618,000 in his campaign account on June 30.

Henry Cuellar, Texas’ 28th District

As one of the last remaining anti-abortion Democrats in Congress, Cuellar was a top target of progressive groups last cycle but bested challenger Jessica Cisneros by 3 points. (Cisneros is seeking a rematch in 2022, and again has the backing of Justice Democrats.) Cuellar easily won a ninth term to his South Texas seat in November, defeating Republican Sandra Whitten by 19 points. But Biden’s 4-point winning margin in the district was down from Clinton’s 20-point edge in 2016 as the GOP made gains across much of South Texas. Cuellar, an NRCC target, ended June with $1.7 million in the bank.

Jared Golden, Maine’s 2nd District

Golden narrowly ousted GOP Rep. Bruce Poliquin in 2018, aided by Maine’s new ranked-choice voting process. He was unopposed in the Democratic primary the following cycle, and won a second term over Republican Dale Crafts, a former state legislator, by 6 points, even as Trump was carrying the district by nearly 8 points. The presidential result was still an improvement for Democrats over 2016, when district voters backed Trump over Clinton by more than 10 points. Golden is in the DCCC’s Frontline program and on the NRCC’s target list this cycle. Poliquin has announced he will run again for the seat. Golden had $784,000 in his campaign account on June 30.

Vicente Gonzalez, Texas’ 15th District

Gonzalez, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary last year, won a third term to his South Texas seat by a surprisingly narrow 3-point margin over Republican Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez, after winning his previous two races by 20 and 21 points. Biden carried the district by 2 points, a dramatic drop from Clinton’s 17-point edge four years earlier. Gonzalez is in the DCCC’s Frontline program this cycle and also an NRCC target. He had $1.5 million in his campaign account on June 30.