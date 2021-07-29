At the Races: 1 BIF does not equal BFFs

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

A bipartisan club of senators, including a few facing potentially tough reelection campaigns in 2022, proved this week that across-the-aisle deals can still happen, at least in theory. But the $1 trillion compromise — dubbed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, or BIF — is probably more of an outlier than a sign of things to come, even as the White House dispatched a memo today titled, in part, “Swing Voters Want Bipartisanship.”

Expect to see the deal-making crop up as a messaging point in some of next year’s pivotal contests, especially for Democratic Sens. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Mark Kelly of Arizona, as well as for Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who faces a challenge in Alaska from fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka, who has the backing of former President Donald Trump. For what it’s worth — and we’re not sure since GOP voters rejected his favored candidate in a Texas special election this week — Trump panned the infrastructure deal and warned Republican senators, “If this deal happens, lots of primaries will be coming your way!”

Over on the House side, lawmakers spent the week before they head out of town for their August respite debating spending measures, as well as reliving some of the most difficult moments of the year with the first public meeting of the House Jan. 6 select committee. The panel is sure to provide campaign fodder, especially for GOP Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who face primary challenges.

Trump gets another test of the power, or not, of his endorsement in a GOP primary in Ohio’s 15th District next week, while Democrats will look to a primary in Ohio’s 11th District for signs of where their voters in a deep-blue seat are trending. The two front-runners in that crowded primary are Nina Turner, an unapologetic progressive with the backing of Justice Democrats, and Shontel Brown, who has the support of House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn.