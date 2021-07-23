Biden tests campaign messaging in Virginia governor’s race

The distance from the White House to Lubber Run Park in Arlington, Va., is only about six miles, but the short trip Friday evening gives President Joe Biden a first chance to try out his messaging as a campaign surrogate.

Biden will be stumping for former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe. McAuliffe is running to return to office following a four-year absence prompted by Virginia’s unusual term-limits law that allows a governor to only serve one consecutive term.

McAuliffe is a household name and he should be heavily favored in the race, with Biden having carried the commonwealth in 2020 by about 10 points and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., winning reelection by 12.

But Virginia's off-cycle gubernatorial races can go against the Democratic tide in the state, and Biden’s early visit to the D.C. suburbs, along with McAuliffe already hitting the airwaves, demonstrate that Democrats will not be taking any chances.

Rep. Donald S. Beyer Jr., who represents a northern Virginia-based House district and previously served as lieutenant governor, said in a Friday interview that the unusual timing of the race for Virginia’s executive mansion always gives it particular prominence.