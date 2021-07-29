Justice Department spending bill in limbo over police funds

Concerns about new restrictions on federal grants for police departments could derail House consideration of the Commerce-Justice-Science measure that was originally scheduled for approval this week.

The House had been on track to vote on the $82.6 billion spending bill Wednesday, but leaders opted to hold over final votes following concerns from Democrats in swing districts about policy provisions that would place new requirements on grant funding for local and state law enforcement agencies, including that they meet certain use of force training standards.

House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., said Thursday morning following a closed-door whip meeting that he didn’t know if the bill would pass before the chamber leaves at the end of the week for its August break.

“My only concern when it comes to bills is not getting to 218 [votes]. And I’m concerned we’re not at 218 yet, but we’re still working on it,” Clyburn said.

Clyburn said he was confident Democrats could resolve the issues and pass the bill along party lines, but added that likely wouldn’t happen through additional amendments.