Washington is a lobbying boom town under Biden

ANALYSIS — Democrats who control Capitol Hill have invested copious amounts of messaging this year on overhauling the nation’s political money and influence systems, but both sectors appear poised to smash records nevertheless.

K Street lobbyists this week took a downright jubilant tone when discussing their most recent public disclosures, which reflected an uptick in business fueled by massive government spending; debate over an infrastructure deal and possible tax increases to help foot the bill; and regulatory actions in the Biden administration. A limited return of congressional earmarks and the slim majorities in both chambers have also been a boost to lobbyists’ business.

On the political front, lawmakers of both parties, along with the campaign committees that back them up, continue to force a reassessment of the adjective “eye-popping,” especially in the first months of a midterm election cycle.

Rep. Tom Emmer, who chairs the National Republican Congressional Committee, noted Thursday that the committee’s $20.1 million for June was a high-water mark.

“It was our fourth straight record-breaking month, and it was the highest off-year month in the history of the committee,” the Minnesota Republican told reporters. The committee had $55 million in cash on June 30, he said. “This is the highest cash-on-hand total that the committee has ever had at this point,” he said.