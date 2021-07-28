Senate negotiators say infrastructure deal is done

Senate negotiators announced Wednesday that they have resolved outstanding issues on a bipartisan infrastructure package and are prepared to vote as early as tonight to consider the measure.

Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, the GOP's lead negotiator, described the legislation as a major infrastructure package that would be popular both inside and outside Washington. For weeks, 11 Republicans and 11 Democrats have been involved in the talks with White House officials.

“It's going to help with regard to our roads and our bridges and our ports and our waterways,” Portman said. “It also helps expand the digital infrastructure of broadband.”

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the top Democratic negotiator, confirmed the agreement. "We’re moving to a motion to proceed tonight," she said.

Sinema also said the group plans to release some text today and then "as we get the last pieces done, we'll release them as well."