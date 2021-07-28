House Democrats change tack on spending bill floor debate

The House abruptly changed gears on appropriations Wednesday, pivoting off a seven-bill package temporarily to take up three separate bills for the coming fiscal year.

The reason for the strategy shift wasn’t immediately clear. But one source familiar with the planning said Democratic support for the three bills that leaders hope to pass Wednesday night — Commerce-Justice-Science, State-Foreign Operations, and Legislative Branch —wasn’t locked down until Tuesday night and remains fragile.

Leaders may want to get those bills passed quickly to avoid the risk of support eroding, the source said. Another potential issue was the timing of Rep.-elect Jake Ellzey's swearing-in, after the Texas Republican won a special election Tuesday for the seat vacated by Rep. Ron Wright, who died in February. When Ellzey is sworn in, House Democrats' partisan margin will be down to three votes.

Another timing issue could emerge because Republicans were offering several procedural motions intended to stall legislative movement, apparently in protest over the reinstatement of mask mandates in that chamber. The motions were being swatted down on mostly party-line votes, but nonetheless were chewing up valuable floor time as House leaders aim to break for the August recess on Friday.

By contrast, support for the $620 billion seven-bill package appears solid and will pass the House by week’s end in a party-line vote. Republicans are expected to vote against all the fiscal 2022 bills, which they say shortchange the military, spend too much on domestic programs, and allow for federal funding of abortions.