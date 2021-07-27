Officers detail violence they faced on Jan. 6

Officers who fought to defend the Capitol from insurrectionists on Jan. 6 recounted in vivid and disturbing detail how close they came to death, what lasting effects they live with and the pain it causes them when the very members of Congress they fought to protect dismiss what happened that day.

The first public hearing on Tuesday of the select committee to investigate the attack put on display the terrifying brutality they were subject to. Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., commended the four officers who testified. “You held the line that day. I can’t overstate what was on the line: our democracy,” Thompson said. “You held the line.”

Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, who served in the Army in Iraq, said at one point during the fighting in the lower west terrace, he could feel himself “losing oxygen” and recalled thinking, “This is how I’m going to die — defending this entrance.”

The rioters called Gonnell a “traitor” and a “disgrace” and even called for his death. “They shouted that I, I, an Army veteran, should be executed,” Gonnell said. Compared to his service in Iraq, Gonnell said it was “totally different” because the attackers were “our own citizens.”

D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, who was crushed in a doorway, recounted that one man attempted to gouge out his eye. Another insurrectionist was foaming at the mouth and put his phone in his mouth so he had both hands to assault Hodges against the door frame, he said. Hodges’ lip was bashed and he skull was injured. “You will die on your knees,” another rioter told him, Hodges testified.