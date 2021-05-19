House passes Jan. 6 commission bill but legislation faces Senate hurdles

The House voted 252-175 Wednesday to create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters, garnering minimal Republican support in what is a bleak harbinger for the measure’s chances in the evenly divided Senate.

Just hours before the vote, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he opposed the bill, calling the measure “a slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of January the sixth.”

The Kentucky Republican’s opposition, while not surprising, will make it difficult for Senate Democrats to get the 60 votes needed to move the bill along in that chamber.

But the House vote, in which 35 Republicans voted with Democrats and against their party leadership, was another public sign of bitter fractures within the GOP over former President Donald Trump.

All 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January for inciting the Capitol insurrection, including Wyoming’s Liz Cheney, who was ousted as GOP Conference chair by the party last week, voted to support the commission.