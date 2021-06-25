McCarthy has ‘no’ regrets opposing Jan. 6 independent commission

With Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to create a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is confronted with an inherently more partisan examination of the Capitol attack than one he and other Republican leaders helped torpedo. But he says he has no regrets.

“No, none whatsoever,” McCarthy said Friday of whether the select committee announcement gave him any pause on opposing an independent 9/11-style commission that one of his own colleagues helped negotiate. He did not answer a question about whom he would appoint to the select committee and said he has not been briefed by Pelosi on the panel.

“Nancy Pelosi has spent all the time and all these months playing politics with this, and now we’re finding [the] select committee will be more politics of what she wants to do,” the California Republican said. “The FBI is the appropriate place to investigate.”

A Pelosi spokesperson said McCarthy had his chance to take the politics out of the probe.

“The Speaker’s strong preference was to create a bipartisan outside commission. Leader McCarthy was given repeated concessions and still opposed the commission. The Minority Leader is in no position to criticize this effort,” the spokesperson said.