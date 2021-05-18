House Republicans line up against bipartisan Jan. 6 commission

House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern on Tuesday questioned House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s fitness to lead after he came out in opposition to establishing a Jan. 6 commission to investigate the insurrection of that day, a measure the Rules panel teed up for floor debate on Wednesday despite Republican critiques.

“And so, I guess what’s frustrating to me is that this doesn’t seem to be a disagreement over substance or over policy, but I do think this is an issue of character,” the Massachusetts Democrat said of McCarthy. “I really do.”

The closed rule, which was reported 9-4 on a party line vote, will allow for one hour of general debate.

Congressional Democrats and the White House support the legislation, which was agreed to by the top members from each party on the House Homeland Security Committee: Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and ranking member John Katko, R-N.Y.

Thompson testified that he made concessions in order to make the commission work, because he understands how much the country needs the independent panel.