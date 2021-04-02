One Capitol Police officer killed, one injured when vehicle rams them at Capitol barricade

A Capitol Police officer was killed Friday after a person rammed a vehicle into a barricade on Constitution Avenue, sending the Capitol complex into a lockdown.

Capitol Police announced that a suspect was in custody and died after being hospitalized. Capitol Police fired upon the suspect after he exited the crashed car wielding a knife.

Another Capitol Police officer remains hospitalized with injuries from the incident.

D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee told reporters that the deceased suspect was not known to the Capitol Police and that at this time there is not a known connection to terrorism.

“At this time there does not appear to be an ongoing threat,” Contee said.