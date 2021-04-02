One Capitol Police officer killed, one injured when vehicle rams them at Capitol barricade
"It has been an extremely difficult and challenging year," acting chief says
A Capitol Police officer was killed Friday after a person rammed a vehicle into a barricade on Constitution Avenue, sending the Capitol complex into a lockdown.
Capitol Police announced that a suspect was in custody and died after being hospitalized. Capitol Police fired upon the suspect after he exited the crashed car wielding a knife.
Another Capitol Police officer remains hospitalized with injuries from the incident.
D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee told reporters that the deceased suspect was not known to the Capitol Police and that at this time there is not a known connection to terrorism.
“At this time there does not appear to be an ongoing threat,” Contee said.
The incident on Friday adds to what has been a deadly year for the USCP, including the death of Officer Brian Sicknick from injuries sustained in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Officer Howard Liebengood died by suicide in the days following Jan. 6 after being on the scene of the insurrection.
“It has been an extremely difficult and challenging year for us,” acting USCP Chief Yogananda Pittman said.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags at the Capitol be flown at half-staff in honor of the deceased USCP officer, whose name was not released pending notification of family.
“The process of lowering the flags may take longer than usual because of the Capitol’s current lockdown status,” Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, announced on Twitter.
The vehicular attack prompted Capitol Police to hold its first press conference in years, in partnership with the Metropolitan Police Department. The Capitol Police have held no media briefings and did not take any questions publicly from reporters in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The MPD homicide division will take over the investigation, Contee announced.
Capitol Police announced at 2:31 p.m. that the external threat to the complex had been “neutralized,” but that entrance and exit was still prohibited “out of an abundance of caution.”
The lockdown was lifted at 3:08 p.m., approximately two hours after it began.
The United States Capitol Police Labor Committee issued a statement during the press conference, outlining the incident and echoing the USCP and MPD chiefs, saying that the motive and intent of the suspect remain unknown.
“Our members are some of the most well trained and professional officers in the country and they will put themselves in harm’s way to protect our Capitol, its occupants, and the seat of democracy itself,” the union’s statement said.
The union thanked the public for an outpouring of support and said that it would provide an update on the officers once their families had been notified.
The Capitol complex was mostly quiet on Friday, with Congress on a two-week recess. Then about 1 p.m. the emergency address system blared and email alerts were sent to staff on Capitol Hill telling them of an “external security threat” to all buildings in the Capitol complex.
People inside the Capitol and congressional office buildings were instructed to stay away from windows, but were given the OK to move around within buildings and the tunnels under the Capitol.
“If you are outside, seek cover,” the announcements said.
“We responded to what was reported as a shooting at the United States Capitol,” Vito Maggiolo, spokesman for District of Columbia Fire and EMS, told CQ Roll Call. Maggiolo confirmed that Fire and EMS were transporting two patients, but declined to comment on who they were or their conditions.
A U.S. Park Police helicopter touched down on the East Front of the Capitol after 1:15 p.m. A similar maneuver was practiced on March 30 by Capitol Police and Park Police.
“Someone just got shot” a Capitol Police officer told a reporter at the Capitol, about 25 minutes after the lockdown began.
National Guard troops with clear plastic riot shields ran toward the scene approximately 45 minutes after the initial incident.
Personnel from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which is headquartered within a few blocks of the Capitol, also made their way to the scene. on Friday.
The Capitol has been under a highly elevated and visible security posture since the violent attack on Jan. 6, in which Capitol Police were overrun by insurrectionist mobs.
Thousands of National Guard troops were deployed to protect the Capitol and are expected to be in place until next month.
Late last month, an outer layer of fencing and razor wire was removed in response to Capitol Police and other federal law enforcement agencies reevaluating the threat level — in addition to urging from lawmakers and local residents. But a towering fence closer to the Capitol still remains.
Jim Saksa contributed to this report.