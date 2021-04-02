Capitol security review more imperative following latest deadly attack, Ryan says

Rep. Tim Ryan said the vehicular attack Friday that killed a Capitol Police officer and injured another will prompt further evaluation of the Capitol’s security, which has already been under intense scrutiny after the Jan. 6 attack.

Ryan is chairman of the House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee, which funds the Capitol Police and has shared oversight jurisdiction.

“I think everything's gonna be reevaluated after today,” Ryan told reporters at a virtual press conference Friday.

A man rammed his car into two Capitol Police officers and a barricade on Constitution Avenue and approached officers wielding a knife just after 1 p.m. The suspect was shot by USCP and died after being transported to the hospital, police said. Officer William “Billy” Evans died from injuries at the hospital, where the other unnamed officer remains injured, police said.

