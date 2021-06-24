At the Races: S 1 and done

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Democrats attempted to bounce back from the stalling of their signature elections and campaign finance overhaul in the Senate this week by feverishly working to advance a host of issues they see as defining the 2022 midterms.

While House and Senate Democrats prepared ambitious budget blueprints, and President Joe Biden announced he had a deal on a bipartisan infrastructure framework, a day after outlining plans to address rising rates of violent crime — an issue Republicans have been hammering Democrats on for months.

But that doesn’t mean Democrats are moving beyond the voting rights and campaign overhaul debate. Instead, they vowed to continue to push alternative measures, portrayed Republicans who blocked the bill as anti-democratic and put money behind initiatives aimed at keeping the debate at the forefront of voters’ minds. In one example, the Democratic super PAC Priorities USA announced a $20 million “initial investment” to “address assaults on voting rights.”

Democratic candidates echoed that message on the campaign trail and in fundraising appeals. “Republicans in the Senate are scared senseless that more democracy is bad for their political futures,” Florida Rep. Val B. Demings, who is challenging GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, said in one such statement.