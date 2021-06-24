Investors press firms on donations as political spending jumps

Democratic state treasurers and social issue-focused investment funds are pressing 82 corporations to be transparent about donations to candidates and causes as contributions resume after a pause in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

More than 125 groups managing over $1.5 trillion in invested assets recently wrote to board members who oversee political spending at some of the largest U.S. public companies, including Walmart, Amazon and Exxon Mobil Corp., urging more disclosure of political spending. The message comes as shareholder proposals on the issue are gaining momentum and as spending by corporate political action committees picks up.

“We are facing an existential threat to the election system in the U.S. which poses substantial systemic risk to long-term investors’ portfolios,” the investors said in the June 16 letter led by the Service Employees International Union, a labor group that frequently presses companies through stock holdings, and Majority Action, a nonprofit that coordinates shareholder campaigns on environmental, social and governance issues.

The letter asks companies to provide public disclosure of the amount and recipient of every election-related expenditure, including those made through political action committees and third-party groups such as trade associations. It also calls on firms to make formal policy changes barring all direct and indirect contributions to those who voted not to certify the 2020 presidential election results or who sponsor state-level legislation that the Brennan Center for Justice or the Voting Rights Lab determine could restrict voting access.

The investors said they sent the letter because the companies are reportedly contributing to politicians who would be on these lists. Backing those lawmakers could threaten the stable democracy needed for sustainable long-term value creation, exacerbate racial wealth gaps that cost the economy, and pose reputational risk by alienating customers or employees, they said.