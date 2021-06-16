House passes ESG, climate disclosure rules for public companies

The House passed legislation Wednesday that would require public companies to report environmental, social and governance metrics, betting that shareholders will use the information to pressure corporations on climate risk and other issues important to Democrats.

The measure’s passage, on a 215-214 vote, marked the first time the chamber has passed sweeping legislation for transparency on sustainability issues. The package of bills would require disclosure of ESG metrics broadly and dictate specific reporting expectations on climate risks, political spending, CEO pay and taxation rates.

The package “will create clear, consistent disclosure standards for issuers and finally provide investors and our markets with the information they need to make the best investment decisions possible and to hold the companies they’re invested in accountable,” House Financial Services Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said Monday during a Rules Committee meeting on the measure.

Passage by the House comes as the Securities and Exchange Commission, which oversees corporate financial disclosures, says it is weighing transparency rules on climate risk, board diversity and workforce matters.

While the White House and congressional Democrats largely back ESG disclosure mandates and see the issue as aiding their goals, the effort faces opposition from Republicans and industry, who say it’s premature and too costly.