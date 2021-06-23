Whitehouse bolsters push to shine light on ‘dark money’ at Supreme Court

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse has told and retold the story of what he calls “the scheme” for years. The Rhode Island Democrat has written reports and essays, introduced bills, filed briefs, gone on cable TV and made presentations at high-profile Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

But Whitehouse hasn’t been as convincing as he’d hoped in his campaign to curb conservative anonymous donors and their influence on the Supreme Court — even as that “dark money” now floods in to support the judicial nomination process his party controls.

“In terms of Democrats, we’ve fallen short on taking this seriously and communicating to the public what a hazard the dark money operation is,” Whitehouse told CQ Roll Call this month.

But really, he’s been telling anybody and everybody who will listen.

Whitehouse, now with a Senate Judiciary subcommittee gavel in hand, has pushed even harder this year to highlight a complicated slice of government accountability that can be inscrutable to the public and unwieldy to describe.