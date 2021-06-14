Senate confirms Jackson to DC Circuit

The Senate voted Monday evening to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the influential federal appeals court in Washington, with Democrats touting the professional and demographic diversity she brings to the bench.

The 53-44 vote was mostly along party lines to put Jackson on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, which attracts controversy because it handles cases of national sweep on environmental, labor, immigration and other policy issues.

Jackson also has been mentioned as a potential pick by President Joe Biden for any future Supreme Court vacancy, since he has pledged to nominate the first Black woman for the high court.

Jackson is a former public defender and member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, and has been a federal district court judge in Washington since she was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2013.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer cited on the floor Monday a headline that said Biden has nominated as many minority women to be judges in four months as President Donald Trump saw confirmed in four years.