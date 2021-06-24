Sooner or later, Congress may have to settle fights over voting

Ongoing disputes in states over voting rights won’t disappear after Senate Democrats lost their attempt to rewrite federal election law — and they may yet return to Congress for an uglier fight next year.

The battle over those new election laws will first head back to courthouses and state capitals, experts say, including a federal lawsuit over a new Texas voter registration law filed on Tuesday. However, the fight could easily get worse if Congress doesn’t intervene in some fashion, said Ed Foley, a law professor at the Ohio State University.

“It’s the consequence of all of the fighting over the voting process,” Foley said. “If the Georgia Senate race is close, if the Arizona Senate race is close and both sides distrust each other so much, it stands to reason that both candidates are going to knock on the door of Congress saying, ‘Hey, I’m the real winner here.’”

Senate Democrats voted together Tuesday but ultimately could not begin debate on a bill meant to overhaul federal election law, with provisions to standardize voter registration, early and absentee voting, as well as redistricting. The vote was 50-50, but it needed 60 votes, and Democrats Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have opposed scrapping the Senate filibuster to pass the bill.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said he would continue to try and pass it, calling opposition to the measure “a rot at the center of the modern Republican Party.”