The Republican Main Street Partnership, a centrist-leaning GOP organization that includes an affiliated super PAC, has tapped former Oregon Rep. Greg Walden as an outside adviser as it seeks to raise more than it ever has, $25 million, in the 2022 election cycle.

It’s part of a larger overhaul of the group, which is navigating the turmoil and divisions of the post-Trump era with Republicans well positioned, historically, to reclaim the House majority. Walden served as chairman of the House GOP campaign arm for the 2014 and 2016 election cycles and was a member of the Republican Main Street Partnership while in Congress.

The group won’t take policy positions but will offer policy and communications support and networking for its lawmaker members and their senior aides, according to its president, Sarah Chamberlain.

It’s also looking to lure small-dollar donations as well as big checks, Chamberlain said, though smaller donors in both parties tend to gravitate toward more hard-line politicians — not those in the middle.

“Some people may get more national attention,” Walden said. “Our Main Street members work really hard in their districts and care a lot about getting policy done. They’re real workhorses.”