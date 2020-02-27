‘We just went at it hard’: Rep. Greg Walden on his early Hill days

People know Greg Walden as the guy with radio in his blood, the one who used to own stations back in Oregon — good preparation for his time as top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, where he’s been a staunch advocate for broadcasters.

But radio wasn’t his first job. Walden got his start in politics as a staffer for Denny Smith, a fellow Oregonian who unseated Al Ullman in 1980.

Walden describes his former boss as someone who “didn’t sugarcoat anything,” and you can see some of that in his own career. (“Pull Up Yer Big Boy Boxers & Git ’R Dun” reads a sign affixed to Walden’s desk.)

After 22 years in Congress, Walden is retiring at the end of this term, but he insists he’s not “one that’s leaving cranky and grumpy and down on the system.”

“Democracy is designed to be messy and loud,” he told me in a Feb. 25 interview in his office.