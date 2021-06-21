The only surprising outcome Tuesday of a procedural Senate vote on a motion to consider Democrats’ sweeping overhaul of elections, campaign finance and ethics laws would be if it were adopted.

Republicans are expected to block the motion, stymieing the bill and infusing fresh urgency into Democrats’ internal debate over the Senate filibuster, which requires 60 votes to pass most legislation. Already, liberal groups have lined up TV ads, grassroots campaigns and demonstrations around the country heading into the July Fourth recess to push for passage of the bill, dubbed the For the People Act and known as S 1 in the Senate and HR 1 in the House.

“The S 1 fight is coming to a crescendo,” said Ezra Levin, the co-executive director of progressive group Indivisible, which is planning a Deadline for Democracy campaign with actions nationwide, including over the upcoming recess. “Our goal is to make it abundantly clear that their constituents are paying attention.”

Though Republicans call the measure a power grab, Democrats say it is urgently needed to override laws in GOP-led states rolling back pandemic-era voting practices, such as early voting and balloting by mail, as well as to circumvent partisan gerrymandering ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

Both sides agree on one thing: The debate isn’t likely to end this week.