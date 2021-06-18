Trump backs GOP challenger against Murkowski

Former President Donald Trump on Friday officially backed Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican challenging GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a frequent Trump critic who voted to convict the former president of inciting an insurrection on Jan. 6.

Trump did not mention Murkowski’s vote to convict in his statement backing Tshibaka, the former head of Alaska’s Department of Administration. But Trump’s endorsement comes after he has pledged for months to campaign against Murkowski, who has yet to announce whether she is running for a fourth full term.

"Lisa Murkowski is bad for Alaska. Her vote to confirm Biden’s Interior Secretary was a vote to kill long sought for, and approved, ANWR, and Alaska jobs. Murkowski has got to go!" Trump said in a statement.

Trump carried Alaska by 10 points in 2020, which Tshibaka referenced in her own statement.

“President Trump won Alaska by double digits twice because his leadership and policies made him the best president our state has ever known,” she said. “He knows our Alaska values, knows that we must be free to tap into our vast natural resources, and knows that we ought to be able to chart our own course without constant, authoritarian interference from Washington, D.C.”