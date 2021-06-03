At the Races: Was that special?

Lin is currently running the Senate campaign of Wisconsin Democrat Tom Nelson, the Outagamie County executive. A campaign veteran with a background in rural policy, Lin also served as Democrat J.D. Scholten’s campaign manager in 2018, when he came close to defeating Iowa GOP Rep. Steve King in the ruby-red 4th District.

Starting out: As a Southern California native, Lin traces her political “awakening” to the riots that rocked Los Angeles in 1992 after Rodney King was beaten by the police. “Seeing your backyard burn down, I just didn’t understand. I was like, ‘How did the cops get off from beating that guy? Why is everyone rioting? Why is all this happening?’” she recalled. Lin went on to study the roots of racism and segregation in college, and worked as a reporter for a year in Zimbabwe. After returning to the U.S. for graduate school, she answered a Craigslist ad for “Democrats who can write.” She ended up working for Democratic opposition researcher Mike Rice, using her skills as a journalist to put together research books on gubernatorial candidates, including Janet Napolitano and Bill Richardson. Lin said she became fed up with much of the Democratic Party’s support for the Iraq War, so she decided to work as a researcher for former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean, who was against the war, when he ran for president in 2004.

Most unforgettable campaign moment: The night Dean lost the Iowa caucuses, Lin and some other Dean staffers drowned their sorrows with one too many drinks. They encountered a reporter who asked for their reactions to their candidate’s loss. “You’re not supposed to talk to the press if you’re a little low-level staffer, but I was just so upset. So I was like, ‘We are still going to win! We’re still going to beat John Kerry!’ And it ended up in the newspaper the next day,” Lin said, adding that the Dean campaign was not upset about it. Lin has a fond memory from Iowa though, when she was working on Obama’s campaign four years later. She saw that Hillary Clinton had appointed Joy Philippi, the former head of the National Pork Producers Council, as co-chairperson for “Rural Americans for Hillary.” Lin said picking someone tied to “Big Ag” was “like putting Grover Norquist to be in charge of Social Security. … I got The Des Moines Register to write a story with a farmer denouncing her choice of a rural American co-chair that appeared just a few days before the Iowa caucus. That’s probably my proudest opposition research hit. So when [Obama] won, I actually cried again, only this was tears of joy.”

Biggest campaign regret: Lin worked on former Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill’s first Senate race in 2006 as the campaign’s research director. The campaign got a tip from a reliable source that McCaskill’s opponent, GOP Sen. Jim Talent, had cast a problematic vote related to wiretapping. “So we basically got this county prosecutor to go after Jim Talent. … Later, I got word that the vote wasn’t quite what we thought it was,” Lin recalled. “It just taught me a lesson that, as a researcher, even if the pope hands you a piece of research and says it’s true, you’ve still got to double, triple check it.”

Unconventional wisdom: “So what drives me insane, where I just want to throw things against the wall every time I read it because it seems like it’s conventional wisdom, is that somehow Dems have to choose between white working-class voters and communities of color. I don’t know when this became an ‘either/or,’” Lin said, later adding, “On all the campaigns I’ve been on, we do both.” She said Democrats make a mistake by not communicating with rural voters and not doing “culturally competent” outreach to communities of color. “You have to play everywhere,” Lin said.