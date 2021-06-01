Democrat Stansbury easily wins New Mexico House race

Democrats avoided a potentially embarrassing upset in New Mexico on Tuesday with state Rep. Melanie Stansbury’s victory over Republican state Sen. Mark Moores in the special election for the Albuquerque-area 1st District.

Stansbury, 42, a former science educator and onetime Senate aide who called for increased federal spending for infrastructure and sponsored state laws to curb hunger and improve water management, was leading Moores 63 percent to 33 percent when The Associated Press called the race at 8:04 p.m. Mountain time.

She succeeds former Democratic Rep. Deb Haaland, who won reelection last fall but resigned in March to become Interior secretary.

Stansbury’s victory comes after weeks of warnings from high-profile Democrats that the GOP could take advantage of low turnout during the off-cycle election to flip the left-leaning district and chip away at the Democrats’ already razor-thin House majority.

Democratic strategists privately said those appeals exaggerated the risk, which was further amplified by the media’s portrayal of the contest as an early test of both parties’ strategies heading into 2022. The New Mexico election was the first congressional race since all the Democratic candidates were shut out of the runoff in last month’s special election in Texas’ 6th District, a Republican-leaning district that Democrats saw as trending their way.