‘I would like us to get the smile back’: Sen. Kevin Cramer on the GOP

Now, I don’t adhere to that as the only philosophy, because every day can’t be about the next election. It just cannot be. It’s got to be about the country.

Q: Where does that leave the opportunity for bipartisanship? You’ve sponsored a number of bills with Democrats, things like rural broadband and the SAFE Banking Act. But now Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says the only goal is “stopping this administration.”

A: One of my bigger concerns in this town is that everybody looks for things they can do where they are the winner and somebody else is the loser.

That’s what we’re going through right now with infrastructure. I think Democrats don’t want us to get a victory, and so they are playing hard to get. But the surface transportation thing we just agreed to might pass unanimously. Where it goes after that is yet to be seen.

Do you know how hard it is to get a 28 to 0 vote out of the [Senate Environment and Public Works] Committee on something as big as a transportation bill like we did last year? In order to do that, I had to agree to some climate stuff, and they had to agree to some funding for rural America. There’s a tradeoff at the end of the day, in which case, two sides can win.