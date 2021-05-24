Senate highway bill ready for Wednesday markup

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee has released a bipartisan, $303.5 billion highway bill and will mark it up Wednesday.

The measure, released Saturday, is the highway title of a broader surface transportation reauthorization bill. It would fund highways, roads and bridges, and does not address rail or transit, which are respectively under the jurisdiction of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. Nor does it address how to pay for the bill; that’s the jurisdiction of the Finance Committee.

Still, it marks progress on the highway reauthorization that Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, the top Republican on Environment and Public Works, calls an “anchor” of infrastructure.

[White House, Republicans remain far apart on infrastructure]

Capito, who has led Senate Republicans in trying to strike a deal with President Joe Biden on a broader infrastructure package, said Saturday the highway measure’s “critical investments will help to provide economic opportunities now and for future generations.”