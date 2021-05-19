Carper sets ‘aggressive’ timeline for marking up Senate highway bill

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee tentatively plans to mark up its highway bill next Wednesday, a schedule that the chairman acknowledges is “a bit aggressive.”

Sen. Thomas R. Carper, D-Del., told reporters Wednesday that his committee, which has jurisdiction over the highway portions of the surface transportation bill, has penciled in its markup for May 26.

“We’ll see how it goes,” he said. “We’re literally working as we speak, exchanging language with our Republican colleagues and working with legislative counsel to actually draft this big bill, and to start drafting a lot of language. It’s a work in progress.”

By contrast, House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Peter A. DeFazio has ruled out marking up the House version of the bill before Memorial Day, saying simply he’d mark it up “soon.” Staff for the House panel say a key delay has been the need to evaluate the $14.9 billion in earmark requests that members submitted.

