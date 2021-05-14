Lawmakers happily embrace return of earmarks to highway bill

The last time Rep. Don Young was able to request earmarks in a surface transportation bill, it was 2005 and he was asking for at least $557 million in earmarks, including money for what critics would later call “the Bridge to Nowhere.”

That proposed bridge to replace the ferry connecting Ketchikan, Alaska, to its airport on Gravina Island launched criticism that contributed to the eventual ban on earmarks in 2011.

Young, then the chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, was one of the top requesters of earmarks for that year’s surface transportation law, according to the Eno Center for Transportation. This year, with earmarks scheduled to return in limited form, the Alaska Republican is not even close to the top, according to a CQ Roll Call analysis of requests to the Transportation panel.

Young requested $105.5 million for this year’s surface transportation reauthorization bill, including $19.2 million to construct a gravel road linking the Kotzebue Electric Association Wind Farm to Cape Blossom so up to 100 cars or commercial vehicles could use the road daily. Seventeen Democrats and four Republicans asked for even more money than Young did.

Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., who led other Republicans in requests, asked for nearly $955.7 million in earmarks, including three for one project: building a new bridge across the Mississippi River to connect two highways in Baton Rouge. Graves requested nearly $946 million for full federal funding for construction, as well as $1.6 million for an environmental evaluation and $8 million for pre-engineering design.