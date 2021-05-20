Garret Graves wants to make a point with his $1 billion earmark

Rep. Garret Graves says the nearly $1 billion earmark he requested for a bridge in his Louisiana congressional district is hardly a bridge to nowhere. But without a reliable federal partner, it may as well be.

The Louisiana Republican’s ask for a major new bridge over the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge as part of Interstate 10 was the costliest of the $14.9 billion in earmark requests for the yet-to-be-written House surface transportation authorization bill.

Graves, a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said in an interview he knew his request would draw attention. But he also knew it would make a point or two.

The first point echoes a common theme in Republican arguments against President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan, which proposes spending over and above the authorization bill: Roads and highways meet the definition of infrastructure, they say, but much of what is in Biden’s plan — health care, education, research and development — does not.

“Why would you go and grossly expand your definition of infrastructure if you’re completely failing at the areas of infrastructure that are at the core: roads, bridges, airports, transit and even ports and waterways?” he asked.