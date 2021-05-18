Democrats push tax hikes on wealthy over infrastructure ‘user fees’

Top Democrats argue voters would prefer tax increases on a small group of wealthy individuals and corporations to pay for infrastructure spending over broad-based “user fees” that would take a bigger chunk out of lower-income voters’ wallets.

That’s despite Senate Republicans putting transportation fees on the table as well as new taxes on electric vehicle drivers who don’t currently pay into the Highway Trust Fund. But President Joe Biden pledged not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000, and Democratic leaders are anxious to protect vulnerable members facing tough midterm challenges.

Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., said his constituents weren’t troubled by Biden’s proposals to raise taxes on the top 1 percent of households and corporations, which would be an easier sell than increasing gasoline or other user fees.

“If the feedback back home is any indication, it sure is,” said Kind, a member of Democrats’ Frontline program for top House GOP targets. He won reelection last year by the closest margin of his career in a district Donald Trump carried twice.

By contrast, raising the gas tax “means my low-income, blue-collar families back in Wisconsin pay through the nose,” said Kind, a senior member of the House Ways and Means Committee, which has to sign off on any new taxes. “That ain’t going to happen here.”