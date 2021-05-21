White House, Republicans remain far apart on infrastructure

The White House on Friday lowered its original $2.2 trillion infrastructure proposal by roughly $500 billion, calling it an effort to attract bipartisan support. Republican lawmakers said the parties remain far apart.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the White House, in its third meeting with GOP senators, “put forward a reasonable counteroffer that reduces the size of the package from $2.25 trillion in additional investment to $1.7 trillion.”

“In our view, this is the act, the art I should say, of seeking common ground,” she said.

Psaki said the new proposal reduced funding for broadband to match the Republican offer and reduced the proposed investment in roads, bridges and major projects to come closer to the number proposed by the GOP senators.

The counteroffer comes as Democrats are urging Biden to move forward on the package without GOP support.