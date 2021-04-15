At the Races: Quarterly questions

California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, who had a record-breaking fundraising first quarter, hauling in $1.5 million, shared his thoughts recently about his party’s opportunities and risks this cycle. “My personal focus will be in helping progressives across the country and particularly in House races,” he said. “I do think we’re going to have a battle for the House, given the redistricting and given just the historical nature of having an incumbent president of your own party. And so I’m going to be heavily focused on that.”

Though he’s supporting candidates such as Nina Turner in the special election to replace former Rep. Marcia L. Fudge in Ohio’s 11th District, he also plans to help those closer to home heading into 2022. “We’ll continue to be active in California, where we’ve lost, obviously, a few seats,” he said. “I think that we may have a number of pickup opportunities this cycle.”

Shop talk: Former Rep. John Fleming

Fleming, a Republican who represented Louisiana’s 4th District and ran unsuccessfully for the Senate in 2016, this week joined the McKeon Group, a lobbying and consulting firm founded by another former GOP lawmaker, Howard “Buck” McKeon of California. Fleming, a onetime Navy medical officer who is still a practicing medical doctor, served as a senior presidential adviser in the Trump White House and was an assistant secretary of economic development at the Commerce Department.

Starting out: Politics grew on him “gradually,” Fleming said in a recent Zoom interview, noting that he spent much of the 1990s building his medical practice and other business enterprises. “I took one little stab at it: I ran for parish coroner,” he recalled. He served from 1996 to 2000 as coroner of Webster Parish. After that, while taxation and health care issues remained top of mind, Fleming said he still wasn’t considered a creature of politics — even in his own family. But when his congressman, Republican Jim McCrery, announced his retirement, Fleming decided to go for the seat and shared the news with his grown children. “I said, ‘I’m going to be running for Congress.’ And you could have heard a pin drop. Nobody thought I could even get elected,” Fleming laughed. “I didn’t get high-fives or any of that. It turns out that they actually didn’t think I was serious.”

Most unforgettable campaign moment? Once election night 2008 rolled around, Fleming thought his family might be right, and he began to prepare a concession speech. His opponent, Democrat Paul J. Carmouche, jumped out to an early lead and remained ahead, though Fleming began to close the gap. “Then we were down to the very last parish, Bossier Parish, and the question was: Was there enough votes coming in? I knew it was a strong parish for me. And sure enough, when the votes came in, it was the only vote total the whole night where I actually led. … So it was very surprising.” After a recount, he won the seat by 350 votes.