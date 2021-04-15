As some states rush to redistrict, gerrymandering fight moves to back burner

Illinois redistricting advocates are having a hard time convincing state lawmakers to be patient.

Members of the Democratic-controlled General Assembly have been waiting for 2020 census data to draw new legislative maps. Those numbers could be delayed until the fall, but state legislators face a June 30 deadline to redraw their electoral maps — or relinquish line-drawing control to a bipartisan commission.

Illinois and a handful of other states, including Oregon, Oklahoma and Idaho, are looking to jump the gun amid the wait for census data, putting efforts to change the way legislative maps get redrawn on the back foot and raising concerns about transparency.

Because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic and decisions by the former Trump administration, Census Bureau officials will be late delivering decennial results. The agency has promised congressional apportionment data by the end of this month, with redistricting data — the block-level figures states need — coming as late as the end of September.

The delays present challenges to dozens of states across the country, ranging from blown mapmaking deadlines to crammed primary schedules.