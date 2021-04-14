Former Gov. Pat McCrory launches North Carolina Senate run, kicks off competitive GOP primary

Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory announced Wednesday that he’s running for the state’s open Senate seat, kicking off a competitive Republican primary in the perennial battleground state.

"I am simply the best for this job of any of the people talking about running for it," McCrory said on his morning radio show. "And I think I have the best chance of winning the general election.”

McCrory also released an announcement video, where he referenced the state's critical role in the battle for the Senate.

“The U.S. Senate is split right down the middle — 50 Republicans, 50 Democrats. And that puts Vice President Kamala Harris in charge, giving the left everything they want to radically change America for generations to come," McCrory said. "Changing Washington begins right here in North Carolina."

McCrory’s entry into the race ensures there will be competitive battles on both sides of the aisle in the race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Richard M. Burr. Former Rep. Mark Walker has had the GOP primary to himself since he launched his campaign back in December, but McCrory’s team is already touting the former governor’s high name identification in the Tarheel State.